West Valley’s Daniel Abramowicz repeated as state champion in the Division I boys 3,200-meter run on Friday at South Dimond High School.
Abramowicz won in a personal record of 9 minutes, 12.28 seconds. His teammate Cirdan Vonnahme finished fifth in 10:02.83.
Also claiming a Division I state title was Lathrop’s Essence Slate in the long jump. Her winning distance was 16 feet, 11.5 inches.
Lathrop’s Keegan Laughlin took silver in the discus with a throw of 142-9.
Hadley Blasey from West Valley took bronze in the high jump (4-10) and finished fourth in shot put (37-0.75).