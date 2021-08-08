We’ve reached that point of the year y’all. There’s a whole lot going on and it’s only going to be getting busier as we move forward in the last third of the year.
Normally, we like to give each and everything a its own spotlight. Sometimes, though, you only have so much time in the day and we just have to get the word out that things are going on. With that in mind, let’s take a quick look at some important happenings:
SENIOR SCHEDULE CHANGE
Yesterday, we put out the schedule for the Alaska International Senior Games. Since then, however, there have been a few changes.
Previously, all Pickleball events were set to take place at the Big Dipper. Now, however, those events have been moved to Sophies Plaza. Additionally, the Basketball Free Throw has been moved to Randy Smith Middle School. All other events remain the same as well as time and day
UAF SPORTS RETURN
Due to Covid-19, UAF was forced to cancel most of their sports seasons from 2020-2021 along with the remainder of Division II athletics across the country. Nanook sports will be back soon, however, and several schedules have been released.
There’s not enough time to get into everything, but there are some important dates to know. The Cross Country team will begin their season with a meet on Aug. 28 at the UAF Trails. The volleyball team will hold their Blue and Gold scrimmage on Aug. 21 with their first home game coming as part of their tournament beginning Sep. 9. The Nanook Rifle team will have their first competition at home Oct. 15.
BOAT RACING TODAY
Summer is winding down, but there will be one last boating competition before the end. Today marks the Roland Lord Memorial boat race beginning at noon. Competitors will race from Nenana to Fairbanks and then back to Nenana.
GOLDEN HEART TRAIL RUN
The Nordic Ski Club is putting on the Golden Heart Trail Run on Saturday, Aug. 21. There will be separate races for people ages 7 and younger, 8-14, and 15 and over. Details such as registration fees, courses, and other information can be found by emailing Eventplanning2004@hotmail.com.