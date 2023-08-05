An adventurer from Poland came to Alaska to complete his latest swimming challenge. Leszek Nazieme swam the Yukon River from Eagle to Circle, completing the 158-mile swim in 4½ days.

Nazieme said his inspiration for his adventures came years ago on a stay in the Czech Republic where many adventurers considered swimming across large bodies of water to be a sporting challenge. Besides the thrill of competing and enduring the elements, he said he tries to create awareness in his native country to prevent deaths by drowning.

