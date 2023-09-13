Equinox Marathon map

Courtesy of Stacy Fisk

Map for the annual Equinox Marathon.

 Courtesy of Stacy Fisk

The yearly Equinox Marathon is set to take place on Saturday. The event is a longstanding tradition in Fairbanks as it dates back to 1963. This year marks the 60th time the event will be held.

“It’s definitely a big event,” Stacy Fisk, the race director of the Equinox Marathon said. “It’s one of the premiere races. The marathon has been here for quite some time. It’s definitely a community event.”

