A pair of upcoming road races will give Fairbanks-area residents a chance to reap the rewards of their winter dedication or start anew with training and competition for the summer months.
The GHU Water Walk and Run 5k will be Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. Starting and finishing at the Golden Heart Utilities Water Treatment Plant, the event celebrates National Drinking Water Week.
The easiest way to register is to go through the Fairbanks Sewer & Water Facebook page. Entry fee is $20 before April 29, or $25 after.
While the race is timed, there's also plenty of fun for those who are just looking for a fun evening, with other activities, door prizes and free hot dogs. Expect some Star Wars-themed fun by participants as the race is on May the 4th -- as in "May the Forth be with you."
Registration is $30 for adults, $15 for those ages 5-17, and free for runners 5 and under. The adult entry fee increases to $35 from April 25-May 3, $40 from May 4-6 and $55 on race day. (Sign up by May 2 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.) Online entries are being accepted through the link at www.fairbanksrotary.org.
A final note: the 10k Tok Trot that appears on some area running calendars has been canceled. Organizers still hope to get the 39th running of this event -- which has been postponed since the pandemic broke out in 2020 -- back on the road next spring.