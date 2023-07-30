The 2023 Alaska International Senior Games (AISG) will take place from August 5-13.
The games have taken place since 2003 and allow contestants aged 50 and up to participate in a variety of different events.
The AISG is the official Alaska state qualifier for the National Senior Games. Qualification for the National Senior Games rotates each year between qualifying and non-qualifying.
Since the National Senior Games will be held this year, the 2023 AISG will be a non-qualifying event for nationals.
Pat DeRuyter, the golf commissioner and an athlete in the games, described the games as a friendly and welcoming environment for those who participate. “You meet a lot of great people, it’s a fun community event,” DeRuyter said. “There’s definitely camaraderie.”
AISG separates the events out in different age groups, medals are awarded for men and women in 5-year age categories starting from 50-54. Medals are awarded for the first, second and third place contestants at the venue of the event immediately after its conclusion.
“It makes it more fun, because as a 71 year old, I’m not competing against the 50 year olds.” said DeRuyter about competing in age groups.
DeRuyter also shared that she believes the games are a great way to meet new people. “I participate with an entire group of people that I would never meet any other way.” said DeRuyter about participating in the games.
The Alaska International Senior Games have brought contestants from all over the world.
This years’ edition of the games have 275 contestants participating, including nine people over the age of 90.
The games have many repeat contestants, some of which have competed since the start of the AISG in 2003.
DeRuyter shared that she and “a couple handfuls of other people” have all competed since the beginning.
Events at the 2023 AISG include: archery, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, ice hockey, indoor shooting, mini golf, pickleball, power walk, road races, swimming, table tennis, team toss, tennis, track and field and triathlon
The scheduled time and location for events can be found below.
August 5
Horseshoes- Terry Miller Park, North Pole at 9:30 a.m.
Ice Hockey (Coed)- Big Dipper Ice Arena at 6:00 p.m.
August 6
Archery- UAF Archery Range at 8:30 a.m.
Track and Field- Lathrop High School Track at 8:45 a.m.
Power Walking- Lathrop High School Track at 1:00 p.m.
Ice Hockey (Coed)- Big Dipper Ice Arena at 6:00 p.m.
August 7
Bocce- Fairbanks Lions Recreation Area at 9:30 a.m.
Ice Hockey (Coed)- Big Dipper Ice Arena at 6:00 p.m.
Road Race (5K)- Chena Lake Recreation Area at 6:00 p.m.
August 8
Golf 18-hole event, and day one of 36 hole event- Midnight Sun Golf Course at 9:00 a.m.
Pickleball (men’s singles and women’s doubles)- UAF Student Rec Center at 9:00 a.m.
Indoor shooting (pistol)- Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association at 12:45 p.m.
Bowling (singles)- Arctic Bowl at 5:30 p.m.
Cycling- UAF Upper Campus at 6:30 p.m.
August 9
Golf, day two of 36 hole event- Chena Bend Golf Course at 9:00 a.m.
Pickleball (mixed doubles)- UAF Student Rec Center at 9:00 a.m.
Indoor shooting (rifle)- Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association at 12:45 p.m.
Bowling (doubles)- Arctic Bowl at 5:30 p.m.
Road Race (10K)- Chena Lake Recreation Area at 6:00 p.m.
August 10
Golf (team golf)- Fairbanks Golf Course at 9:00 a.m.
Pickleball (women’s singles and men’s doubles)- UAF Student Rec Center at 9:00 a.m.
Bowling (mixed doubles)- Arctic Bowl at 5:30 p.m.
August 11
Team toss- Pioneer Park, Moose Creek Pavilion at 9:00 a.m.
Tennis (singles)- Dan Ramras courts at 1:00 p.m.
August 12
Mini Golf- Pioneer Park at 9:00 a.m.
Swimming- Hamme Pool at 5:00 p.m.
Basketball (free throw)- UAF Student Rec Center at 6:00 p.m.
Basketball (3-on-3)- UAF Student Rec Center at 6:30 p.m.
August 13
Triathlon- UAF Patty Center at 9:00 a.m.
Table Tennis (women’s singles and men’s doubles)- UAF Student Rec Center at 9:00 a.m.
Table Tennis (men’s singles and women’s doubles)- UAF Student Rec Center at 11:00 a.m.
Table Tennis (mixed doubles)- UAF Student Rec Center at 1:00 p.m.
Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.
