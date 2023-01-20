The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team returned Thursday night to face the foe against whom last year’s Cinderella story began.
It was knocking off the Saint Martin’s Saints that started a string of wins that swept them from a 10-seed underdog in the GNAC regular season standings to ultimately becoming GNAC Tournament champions and an NCAA Division II Regional finalist.
The Nanooks couldn’t recapture that magic though, falling at Saint Martin’s 82-63 to drop to 7-9 overall, 2-6 and in ninth place in the league standings.
The Nanooks led for the opening 12 minutes of play, though the Saints (14-4, 6-2) kept pace and never trailed by more than five. Hitting their stride at the back of the half, Saint Martin’s combined 3-pointers and turnovers to pull ahead of the Nanooks and eventually take a 38-34 lead into the locker room.
After UAF tied the game at 38-38 on a Tyler Mrus layup and Nick Hopkins jumper, it was all Saints. Saint Martin’s outscored the Nanooks 20-3 over the next 11 minutes. By the time Abdullahi Mohamed converted an old-fashioned 3-point play it was 60-44 Saints, and the visitors never got within nine the rest of the way.
Top scorers for the Nanooks were Mohamed (18), Mrus (15), and Jaycson Bereal Jr. (10), while Branden Bunn (16), Tyke Thompson (15), and Jaden Nielsen-Skinner (15) led the Saints.
UAF will continue its two-game road trip with a game at Western Oregon on Saturday. Tipoff from Monmouth, Oregon, is at 3:15 p.m. (Alaska Standard Time).