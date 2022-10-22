‘I always phrase it that I have this artistic energy that I need to get out,” Chelsie Sorensen said, explaining how her creative drives resulted in an unexpected career. “It helps that I’m a tattoo artist. So most of the time I can tattoo and get the artistic energy out. But when I’m slowed down in tattooing, then I get the itch to create paintings.”
Sorensen presents animals in wildly colorful scenes, bringing them to life in unexpected ways.
“Colors set a totally different tone,” she said, describing the effect of her frequently whimsical paintings. “The same thing, if you paint it in three different colors, you’ll have three different things, even with the same subject. I use colors to my advantage to make sure things are vivid and very eye-catching.”
Mixing precision with rich colors is something she carries over into her work at Sublime Line Tattoo, a job her childhood artistic endeavors prepared her for well. “I was a painter first,” she explained. “And when I became a tattoo artist, I honestly didn’t think much of that would translate over. Maybe not a lot of the actual process translates over, but a lot of the art thought process does.”
Sorensen grew up in northern Utah where, she said, “My walls were covered in crayons 24/7.” While she always drew, it was in high school that she honed her skills. “I had an amazing art teacher that let me take AP art my entire high school career. I had it almost every semester. He let me have full rein of the art class to learn and grow.”
In 2016, Sorensen’s parents took her to get her first tattoo on her 18th birthday, “and I fell in love with the shop and fell in love with the people there.” Six months later she came back to get a second tattoo, and the artist told her he was about to buy the shop. “He was looking for an apprentice,” she said, “and by the time I came back for the second round of that tattoo, I asked him for an apprenticeship and he gladly took me on and that’s how I started. I had the most amazing mentor. He let me figure out a lot things for myself.”
She spent three years working first as an apprentice and then as a full time tattooist. Then, after visiting Alaska with her parents, the family decided to relocate and moved north late in 2019. They first landed in Anchorage, where her stepmother was attending training to prepare for work as a state trooper. Sorensen passed the exam for her tattooist’s license in Alaska and immediately found a job with SDITattoo, only to be out of work just as suddenly when the pandemic forced tattoo parlors to close their doors.
Fortunately she had a nest egg and her parents to stay with during the lockdown. Once business resumed though, “Everybody was waiting to get their tattoos during quarantine, and had been piling up money because they weren’t going out, so it got very busy.”
Fairbanks was always the family’s ultimate destination, and they arrived in November of 2020. Sorensen had known from their pre-pandemic vacation where she wanted to work. “Sublime was honestly my first choice from the very beginning,” she said. Both the shop and the enthusiasm of customers proved the perfect fit. “Up here there’s an amazing amount of clientele that I can’t keep up with. Everyone loves to get tattoos up here.”
For Sorensen, tattooing offered the opportunity to create in an environment conducive to her natural sociability. “I get to do my art and be with people that are amazing and talk with them for hours at a time. I have the most interesting conversations while I’m tattooing,” she said. She especially likes bringing other people’s visions to life. “My clients come in with amazing ideas that I execute. I love that part.” And less than two years into her current position, she has some very loyal customers who keep coming back. “A lot of people do use me as kind of their therapist. It’s kind of like ink therapy.”
It’s therapeutic for her as well. Sorensen said whether she’s tattooing or painting, “My head goes empty, honestly. Especially in high school when I was younger, I’d go into this full zen mode that was hard to pull myself out of.”
Sorensen had always painted animals, and Alaska’s wildlife became the focus of much of her art, both on skin and on canvas. When she was asked to do a show at Hoarfrost, she started painting new works, drawing inspiration from her surroundings. Her painting of a fox under the aurora was the first one she began working on for the show. “I started that one over a year ago,” she said, “and it took me an entire year to paint. I’d work on it a few hours here and there. I probably have over a hundred and fifty hours in that one.”
A painting of two wolves combines the anatomical precision she brings to animals with what she describes as the “extra-realism” of vibrant hues. “It’s already such a highly emotional piece,” she explained. “The colors add to that and amplify that. Where maybe if it was more natural it wouldn’t come across quite like that.”
Even more energetic is her painting of a dog gleefully jumping amidst balloons, a piece that captures what she said she hopes to accomplish with her paintings and tattoos. “With that one I think my only thought process was that I wanted to do something that made everyone who looked at it happy.”
While tattooing is her profession, painting is Sorensen’s obsession, and she said the two pursuits are complimentary. “They go hand in hand, honestly. I’m very grateful that I had the painting expertise before I started tattooing. Because it’s been invaluable in learning how to tattoo.”
Chelsie Sorensen can found on Instagram at instagram.com/chelsietattoos and on Facebook at bit.ly/3QPfkgY.