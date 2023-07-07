Trevor Edwards from Fairbanks will be competing in this year's World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) games after winning the sportsmanship award lin 2022. He says that to him, WEIO is Christmas.
“I look forward to it more than any other holiday,” Edwards said. “I struggle to sleep, and I wake up early. I'm very excited and my body knows that, and especially now since it’s so soon.”
The games are known for their community spirit and sportsmanship. It is a competition, but athletes are more focused on competing with themselves than each other. They give each other advice and support, versus praying on their downfall.
“The heart of WEIO is, I'd say really the atmosphere,” Edwards said. “Being able to compete is why most of us show up, but the main thing is that we all look out for each other, we all cheer each other on, we're all looking for each other to succeed, and we will coach each other to get there.”
Getting the sportsmanship award last year was an emotional experience for Edwards. He has been to over 6 WEIO games and this award was a huge honor, as the winner is voted on by fellow athletes.
“When they announced it I just broke down. I knew I was gonna start crying because it’s like, people had been commenting throughout the day, and just over the years, that whether I win or I lose, whether I hit the PR or I fail, I always have a smile on my face, and I'm always there to coach everybody there after,” Edwards said.
He said that right after, it felt like maybe he hadn't really earned the award, but a good friend in the community called him to congratulate him and share a story that restored his confidence.
“We were talking and he told me ‘When I was younger, my coach told me, look at that guy, those are the kinds of people that you watch out for,’ and the coach was pointing to me cause I had just finished the Alaskan style one foot kick and I stayed on the court for an extra hour and a half just coaching everybody else, making sure everybody else did good. If it were any other event, or if I were feeling any other type of way, I would’ve walked away to go rest, maybe even feel bad about myself and be angry, but I'm like, i'm in a really good mood right now, I want to see everybody else do good,” Edwards said. “That's when it hit me and I was like alright, I earned this (the sportsmanship award), like, this is mine, so, I’m just very humbled to receive that from everyone.”
This past year, he's gotten to train with other athletes in the Fairbanks area at the UAF Native Games Club. Through it, he has gotten a lot of mentorship and been able to improve technically, which paid off when he got a personal record (PR) at the seen when he set a personal record (PR) at the Juneau Traditional Games earlier this year.
“When I was doing it, I knew that if I missed a pure attempt like this, I would just break down on the spot, because that's how deep my passion runs for this,” Edwards said. “So I do the clap where everybody, like in the whole gym starts clapping in support, and I go up, I kick it, and I'm just like, I did it. And I got 102 (inches) which I've never attempted to go for 100 in my career. And I will look back at that video whenever I'm feeling down and like depressed or anything, and it just makes my day because I'm like, I did that, I did the work. So I'm looking at 102 or maybe 104 for one foot high kick this year. To go over a hundred, which is, that's no small feat so it's very impressive and to kick it, it would just make my year.”
Last year, he traveled to Anchorage to see Colton Paul break the world record for the scissor high jump. “That just made my weekend,” Edwards said. “I was like, the drive was worth it. So that's the big thing. Like, they're younger than me, but I look up to them and I try to, you know, if they need something I try to coach them and be like, I wanna see you succeed because that pushes me to work harder.”
Edwards grew up in Fairbanks, but was always the odd one out. Native Olympics helped him find his place, passion, and purpose.
“Growing up, it was rough, and you know, I was very naive when it came to how the world worked. So these games challenged me in a way and made me do critical thinking in a way I never have, so I'm very humbled to have this and say I can do this and be able to try and pass on what I've learned.”
Edwards has gone to elementary schools around Fairbanks to teach Native games. He encourages kids to use the word ‘yet,’ when they feel like something is impossible.
“So I've gone around to multiple schools across the district, and I've demonstrated the games, and when they’re struggling to do the event, they're like, ‘I can't do it’, and I'm, like, ‘yet.’ You gotta throw 'yet' onto the end of the sentence because it's new and you're learning. Saying yet shows that you're willing to grow beyond what you're used to.”
Edwards will be competing in a range of events this year, including blanket toss for the first year. His best events that he is looking to PR or place in are the one foot high kick, two foot high kick and the one hand reach.
For more information visit weio.org or visit the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics Facebook page.