Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.