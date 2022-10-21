Fairbanksans hoping to get outside and explore local trails this winter now tackle the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Winter Trails Challenge.
The Trails Challenge is a scavenger hunt created to encourage people to take advantage of miles of trails in the Fairbanks area, said FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright. The overarching goal, Wright said, “Is to help people get outside and spend some time out on the trails.” Along with incentive, the challenge also provides trail information through the guide. Wright explained that many people who have lived in the area for years sometimes don’t know about different trail systems.
Each winter and summer season since 2016, the Parks and Recreation Department installs temporary signs along about a dozen trails. The signs are in different locations each year, so “It’s still fun for people who’ve done it before,” Wright said. This year, there are 16 signs waiting to be discovered, though not all are up yet.
The trails challenge is open to all ages and abilities as well as different modes of transportation. In the winter, this includes skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing and walking. The goal is for people to get out and enjoy nature, even during a time of year when that can be difficult, according to the guide.
The winter portion of the challenge typically starts in mid-December and lasts through March, depending on weather and trail conditions, but this season got a bit later start.
The Department cautions that off-trail conditions are difficult and encourages people to stay on packed trails unless absolutely necessary.
To participate in the challenge, Fairbanksans can register for the trails challenge on the Borough website.