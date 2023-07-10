If you were to walk into Chuck Gray’s Fairbanks home, you would see a version of just about every mammal native to Alaska. Caribou, wolf, fox, and dall sheep adorn the walls of the 95 year-old’s living room and as the centerpiece of the display: a 7.5-foot polar bear.
Gray became an Alaska hunting guide when there were still 48 states in the Union.
As a boy, Gray moved from Illinois to Fairbanks with his family in 1943. His father got a job building the Alaska Highway during World War II.
In 1951, Gray was drafted into the Army and stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. He was tasked with protecting the airmen during the Korean War. Since Gray already knew the Alaska wilderness well, he was selected to be a wildlife agent there.
“I knew the country and I knew the rules better than someone just coming in,” Gray said.
When he first started guiding, there were few restrictions on what animals could be hunted.
“I zeroed in on the Dall sheep,” he said.
Dall sheep are one of the most prized animals in Alaska. Their signature curled horns make them popular display pieces.
Gray’s preferred area in the beginning was the Wrangell Mountains—now part of the Wrangell- St. Elias National Park—in eastern Alaska. The park is now the largest in all the US.
Next he moved to the Alaska Mountain Range, and then the Brooks Range to the north.
When Gray began guiding in the Brooks Range the Alaska Homestead Act was still in place, allowing him to establish a 5-acre area for hunting. The Homestead Act was repealed in 1976.
Gray was the proud pilot of a Cessna 170b “Super Cub,” during his 45 years as a hunting guide. He used the plane to transport clients out to remote areas away from Alaska’s scant road system.
“You can drive up the highway but you won’t cover much ground that way,” Gray said.
The Super Cub is a hardy plane capable of landing on all sorts of terrain.
“Basically wherever you have 500 feet of area,” Gray said.
During a spring expedition to the Brooks Range, Gray and a client had a very close encounter with a grizzly bear.
They had been stalking the animal along a hillside as it ate pea vine roots. Since grizzlies are so large, a shot to the chest that punctures the heart or lungs is necessary to take it down in one shot.
“This bear went right down,” Gray said. “It was a chest type shot.
The hunter took the brown beast down from about 75 feet, but it wasn’t quite dead yet. Gray suggested another shot to the head, but his client wanted to preserve the skull.
As the hunter maneuvered to get another chest shot, the bear jumped to his feet and began charging Gray at full speed
“Instead of going after him the bear went after me,” he said. “I just had a couple of seconds.”
Gray raised his rifle and shot from the hip. The bear tumbled to the ground just feet in front of him. Dead.
Later as the men skinned the animal, they began searching for the second bullet. They checked one eye, then the other.
“I had hit him right in one eye,” Gray said. “It was one in a million.”
Fortunately for the trophy hunter, taxidermists use glass eyes on preserved specimens.
Gray retired as a hunting guide around 2000, but he wasn’t done enjoying the outdoors. He continued trapping smaller animals throughout Alaska and also fished
He has created multiple films documenting his travels hunting and fishing in the Alaskan Bush and has donated them to University of Alaska- Fairbanks.
In addition to being a hunting guide, Gray worked 48 years at the News-Miner. At 22, he began working at the printing press.
He retired as publisher in 1993 and today serves as a member of the News-Miner editorial board.