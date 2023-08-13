Fairbanks residents have no shortage of options when shopping for cannabis, but when it comes to choosing their favorite outlet, readers in this year’s poll selected Pakalolo Supply, the oldest retail store in town.
“We have a large Fairbanks following,” co-owner Keenan Hollister said, explaining the loyalty of his customers. “I think our main goal in mind from day one has been to be a local company that the locals love.”
Hollister, who opened Pakalolo along with his brother Tyson in 2016, said the duo has fulfilled that objective by going beyond simply selling cannabis products and reaching out to the broader community with events and a public space that even non-consumers can enjoy. The store organizes and hosts the annual Sun Lit AK Festival at Growden Memorial Park, for example. This spring it opened a coffee shop and onsite consumption lounge where friends can gather n a casual atmosphere.
“We do a lot of community events,” Hollister said, adding that with the new coffee and cannabis shop providing a venue where a small stage can be set up, they will be offering even more events. “We’re trying to bring the community in on a regular basis and provide something new and exciting for them.”
Hollister said that opening the consumption lounge has added new challenges, but by bringing in live music and hosting other happenings, he and his brother are turning Pakalolo into more than just another cannabis store. “We’re still getting our feet underneath us and it’s feeling good,” he said of the lounge, adding that it’s been successful in itself while also helping build the retail business even more. “People who come in during an event come back and bring a friend the next week.”
Hollister said Pakalolo has kept things local from the start, building relationships with customers that turn into friendships, and providing those customers with more than just products to purchase and carry away.
“All of the things we do are really community minded,” Hollister stressed. “I think that plays a role, and we’re really excited that we have such a great following of local Alaskans here that support our business and seem to enjoy what we’re doing. It really means a lot to us to have the support of our community.”