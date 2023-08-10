Once again, Pagoda Cginese Restaurant & Bar in North Pole has won First Place in Chinese Food. Add to that second-place ribbons in the categories of Steaks and Asian Fusion, and this landmark restaurant pleases consistently year after year.
Step into the welcoming entryway to a wall of Readers’ Choice Awards hanging next to memorabilia of Food Network cameos.
Alaskan Chef and restaurateur Benny Lin has made his mark on the Food Scene near and far. Locally, Benny began in downtown Fairbanks working at the historic Tiki Cove.
According to General Manager Anthony Perkins, the Pagoda story began in 1990 with the acquisition of a building that had once housed an Arby’s. After extensive remodeling and beautification, the doors opened and have welcomed local diners as well as travelers ever since. With an amazing staff helping to keep Pagoda on top, our favorite chef tirelessly takes on new ventures. Locally he is now co-owner of the North Pole Ale House as well as the famous Pump House Restaurant. 3000 miles away, he partners at Grand Harbor. Also seen on Food Network, this seafood and dim sum restaurant boasts a grand view of San Franciso Bay and seats 450 people.
Ask Anthony what “newbies” may not know about Pagoda, and he will tell you about their prize-winning ribeye steaks and filets as well as the addition of the roomy lounge a few years back. Ask new customer Conner Cline of Ft. Wainwright about Pagoda and he will tell you: “Staff was incredibly friendly. The food and drinks were excellent, from the chicken to the sake-Love this place!” Hats off to Pagoda.
431 N Santa Claus Ln North Pole 99795, 907-488-3338 Open Tues.-Sun 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. More information at info@pagodanorthpole.com. Reservations for parties of 8 or more.call 907-488-3338