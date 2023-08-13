Lane Quick points with pride to a side wall covered with memorabilia and Readers’ Choice awards acquired during his decade in business. Now Lane’s Quickie Tacos can add yet another certificate to the Wall of Fame. Fairbanks readers chose him the #1 establishment in the area for tacos. Two customer favorites are The Texan and The Alaskan, meat-loaded tacos served in homemade flour or corn tortillas.
Quick credits his San Antonio roots for inspiring his Tex-Mex cuisine. He’s come a long way since his first year in business peddling tacos at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market in 2013. He’s been at his present location near Beaver Sports since October 2016.
The transplanted Texan packs in customers by the score who boast Southwest roots. But he also draws a huge following of local military, UAF students, and nearby business professionals who fill 11 seats indoors and approximately 17 additional seats located on a comfortable deck when weather conditions permit.
Customers often endure a line to get their goodies and pay, but service by Quick himself is usually brisk and fast, although of late he’s had to deal with employee turnover, a not uncommon problem in Fairbanks.
Patrons can expect to hear a string of ‘80s oldies but goodies while they eat or wait in line, including Pink Floyd, Quick’s favorite group. Other times, when he pines for Texas, he’ll put on Tejano music.
What’s the secret to Quick’s success? He falls back on the belief that less is more. Nearly all his tacos have five or less ingredients, for example.
“I always count on my KISS philosophy — keep it simple, stupid, he said.
This author’s personal favorite is “The Alaskan,” made of juicy pulled pork, white onions, cotija cheese, cilantro and lime. Muy bueno. Wash it down with a soda or cerveza.
Hiw much pork does he serve in a week? “About 60 pounds a week,” he said after some in-head calculations.
Lane’s Quickie Tacos is located at 3412 College Road. He’s open 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. for lunch Tuesday through Saturday.