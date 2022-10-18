The ice gave way without warning. Even though at every step I stabbed the frozen surface with my ice chipper, the tool missed a methane bubble hidden under two inches of snow. My foot did not miss it. A thin shell of ice hovering over the gas disintegrated, and I plunged in up to my thigh.
Fortunately, my other foot landed on solid ice. Throwing myself forward, I popped my soggy leg from the water and then did the most natural thing I could.
I rolled my wet overpant-clad leg in the snow.
Yep, sounds crazy to some, but I knew staying warm required keeping dry, and powdery snow quickly absorbs liquids. The flakes sucked up the free water, preventing it from soaking through my outer clothing, and allowing me to carry on with the day’s work despite 10-degree temperatures.
Remaining comfortable in extreme conditions also depends on understanding the minutia of cold management.
The Number One Rule: Keep dry. Water, even just dampness, dramatically reduces the insulating qualities of clothing. Water replaces heat-trapping air critical to holding in body warmth, as well as rapidly transferring heat away from the body and speeding chilling by evaporative cooling. Translation: wear appropriate gear for the circumstances (waterproof boots if you may get into overflow; raingear when precipitation falls in the liquid form), and avoid sweating — and swamp gas bubbles.
Remain alert to exposure to melting snow, whether on your seat, your gloves, or your left foot from hot snowmachine exhaust. When outdoors all day, staying warm sometimes proves easier when temperatures drop enough to prevent snow from easily melting on clothing.
Even simple perspiration dampens clothing enough to reduce heat retention, potentially profoundly. Getting damp clothing dry is essential; pry those felt liners from your boots every evening after use if you want warm feet the next day.
During exertion I often have to shuck outer layers to prevent dampness build-up. Knowing your own body helps prevent either sweating or frostbite; I know that when splitting wood at 40 below zero I must remove my parka to prevent sweating, but keep my fur hat on to forestall frostbitten ears.
Wind sucks heat from the body by speeding evaporation as well as replacing your warm bubble of air with cold. Preventing that loss is critical. Proper clothing is key here: windproof and secure enough to prevent air from penetrating through or around it, with a good ruff or tunnel hood to create a still pocket around the face.
I know all the spots along our trails susceptible to high wind, resting my dog team before passing through and avoiding stops until past the blowhole. When choosing a campsite we seek out good timber for a windbreak, avoiding drifted hardpack that indicates a site prone to wind.
Like wind, increased humidity speeds body cooling. Damp days always feel nippier than when humidity remains low, as is more common in Alaska’s Interior.
Cold hands and feet can have several causes including restrictive clothing. Gloves, mittens, boots and socks must remain loose enough for adequate blood flow. Keeping your core warm allows your body to share its life-heat with less essential body parts like fingers and toes. As your core begins to chill, your body restricts blood flow to extremities.
You can overcome this shunting mechanism by windmilling arms or legs, using centrifugal action to send warm blood back into fingers and toes. While it can force warm blood into extremities, it also forces the cold blood back into your core. Windmilling also flaps away some of the warm air caught in your clothing. Warming your core through exercise or external heat usually leads to warming extremities as well.
Chemical heat packs can help keep extremities warm but often trigger sweating; wearing them close to the core will by extension help warm chilly fingers and toes. (Be forewarned: the packets can produce enough heat to cause burns.)
As long as appropriate footgear is worn and your core remains toasty, standing in deep snow can warm up cold feet, since the powder insulates the ground layer from colder air temperatures: ten above proves much warmer that 30 below.
A hot drink adds a smidgeon of real warmth to your core but can potentially trigger sweating. Keeping well hydrated and nourished allows your body to burn fuel for heat. Pure fat — seal oil, nuts, or even just butter — seems to increase the thermostat better than other foods. Keep in mind, too, that people sporting a nice layer of body fat maintain warmth longer than thin people — although they also take much longer to rewarm afterward.
Likewise, avoid becoming too fatigued. Not only does this stall the body’s efforts at reheating, but it also interferes with tasks like zipping up a coat, self-extrication efforts, or the judgment to decide when to pull the plug on your plans.
A thin layer of natural oils on exposed skin retains a modicum of heat while decreasing evaporative cooling. Because soap dissolves and removes oils, I avoid washing my face or any exposed skin before heading out into severe cold. A lotion such as Warm Skin All Weather Guard can also aid your natural oils. Conversely, avoid using any lotion on covered skin since even a little oil penetrating winter clothing decreases its heat-carrying capacity. For the same reason, keeping winter clothing clean, especially any in contact with skin, aids in warmth retention.
Stay on the lookout for cold gaps in your armor. If wind burns your face or penetrates to your neck, pull up your hood before you start to feel chilled. Put on overmitts before your hands become too cold for easy re-warming. While I often leave my parka unzipped to allow perspiration to dissipate, I don’t wait until my fingers become too cold to comfortably manage the zipper. When sitting for long periods, an insulated foam sit-upon prevents the chill from penetrating.
With a frozen landscape of lakes and marshes opening up to travel by skis, dog team and snowmachine, winter remains our favorite season. With a little know-how, managing and even enjoying extreme temperatures allows us to take full advantage.