High school hazing in Alaska goes back to 1942, and perhaps earlier, according to the archives of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Six boys found themselves in hot water for disturbing the peace after they forced new freshmen to disrobe and made them fetch their clothing in view of others.
The hazers also made some choke down mercurochrome-laced ice cream. They also forced freshmen into a car and dropped them far from home and school.
A getaway driver had his driver’s license suspended. The ringleader, after his arrest, was given a one-day sentence in magistrate’s court.
Perhaps the worst initiation in terms of fallout was a 2019 ordeal euphemistically called a “team-building exercise” in which three West Valley students eager to try out for the football squad nearly drowned before a lifeguard and assistant coaches dragged them out of a pool to get them to a hospital.
Court records after six lawsuits against the coach and school were filed show that the rescuers responded despite an explicit command from the head coach that they wait before helping.
Like many types of hazing leading to injuries and, in the U.S., 284 deaths according to a national database I monitor, the school claimed the exercise was “optional.”
Anti-hazing advocates from the Clery Center and Stophazing.org say it would take an unusually confident first-year student to skip a drill ordered by a coach in which all other teammates “chose” to participate.
“Although sanctioned practices were not permitted until July 31, 2019, Coach Hessner made it clear to the players and parents that the ‘Crucible’ camp was mandatory,” read the complaints filed by Wallace which was noted in the News-Miner of Aug. 5, 2021. As part of the camp, the players met for a team-building exercise at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Patty Center, which has a pool, according to the same News-Miner story. About 90 minutes into a two-hour training session, the players were told to put on sweatshirts and jump into the deep end of the pool, the court complaints state. As a result, the football coach at the time submitted his letter of resignation and, in January 2020, voluntarily surrendered his Alaska Limited Teaching Certificate to the Alaska State Professional Teaching Practices Commission.
He also coached wrestling at West Valley. As usually happens, the episode drew protests and parental condemnation.
The assistant coaches were made to step down despite pleas for retention from some students who were grateful their interventions helped save three lives.
Alaska is one of only six states that lack a hazing law. That gives schools and law enforcement a greater challenge because a hazing law represents the public’s disapproval of the practice.
Still, the practice can be curtailed with common sense measures like these:
• The best way to deal with hazing is to make sure students are educated both to its potential consequences and the stigma that gets attached to the school itself.
• Be sure the school makes it known its policy is to welcome first-year students, transfer students, and new athletes. Mentoring programs are more constructive than foolish and potentially dangerous rituals.
• Administrators need to assess and reconsider all traditions in all school groups and teams. In many schools, the band or choir is as likely as a sports team to have its own traditions. Faculty advisers need to be aware of what goes on in each group at the start of a semester.
• Schools need to adopt a statement of awareness that all activity participants sign, thereby raising awareness of hazing and instilling a sense of accountability in all participants.
• Foster a spirit of camaraderie. One mild form of hazing is having younger students perform chores like carrying equipment. If veterans and newcomers alike share these responsibilities a better team spirit is created.
• The school should require a policy mandating supervision at all group functions such as sports camps and on team buses, adding such a policy specifically in the school handbook if it is not already there. Simply having a responsible adult present at all times can go a long way in preventing groups of kids from getting out of hand. The lack of supervision can hurt a school financially should a hazing incident land the institution in civil court.
• It is easier to prevent a hazing than to call one off after it has begun. In an interview with this author done at the Baseball Hall of Fame, former major leaguer Ozzie Smith, said coaches should let the captains and other players seen as leaders know they have a duty to speak out if one or more ringleaders suggest starting a troublesome initiation.
• Don’t cover up hazing incidents. A “conspiracy of silence” becomes difficult to stop. If an episode of dangerous hazing is witnessed, it should be reported immediately to local police so it can be investigated right away.
• Eliminate the risk of hazing. Only a zero-tolerance attitude will create an environment in which hazing is not accepted. Letting episodes slide is counter-productive to stopping hazing.
• Don’t confuse discipline with abuse. Working hard, fostering teamwork, enforcing rules and learning fundamentals are all part of discipline and should be accepted by players and students.
The West Valley coach who was present at the pool initiation was a retired Marine, and that branch of service has issued several directives banning hazing as a motivational tool. Coaches rarely haze players, but it happens.
• Encourage your student body leaders to celebrate National Hazing Prevention Week Sept. 25-29, 2023, with creative posters and activities to create awareness.
• Above all, never let someone in authority call a senseless, potentially deadly ritual a “team-building exercise.” Hazing by definition involves veteran members of a group, and in some cases an adviser or coach, putting newcomers through silly, dangerous and even bizarre activities in order to gain group acceptance.