Maintaining mental health in the dead of winter in Interior Alaska is always a struggle, but even more so given the added stress and limitations presented by today's world.
Research shows that greenery, both indoor and outdoor, offers a protective factor against the stresses and anxiety caused by living in a time of uncertainty, limitations and challenges. One study, “Daily emotional well-being during the Covid-19 pandemic,” asked Irish participants how they felt during various, daily activities. According to the results, which were published in the British Journal of Health Psychology, exercising, particularly outdoors, going for a walk and gardening topped the charts in terms of promoting emotional well-being. In Norway, the term friluftsliv, or open air living, captures their cultural enthusiasm for nature and getting outside whatever the season or weather.
Spending time with friends as well as children was associated with positive feelings.
One of my favorite ways to recreate in the winter is skiing. It doesn’t matter whether it’s cross-country, downhill or backcountry, as long as I’m sliding on snow, I’m happy. If you’re interested in learning how to ski, the Fairbanks Nordic Ski Club offers lessons for all ages.
We have the luxury of living in a location with easy access to the outdoors and ample space to recreate, so if you can get outdoors on a regular basis, do it!
Another study published in the Environmental Research journal, “Does greenery experienced indoors and outdoors provide an escape and support mental health during the Covid-19 quarantine?” did find positive correlations with mental health and greenery. Whether having houseplants, a view of nature outdoors, or being in nature, there were all positive effects on mental health. Looking outside my window, and when I’m outside in the winter, I’m not sure I would describe it as greenery — maybe whitery?
If you’re unable to get outside in nature, for whatever reason, consider spending some time by a window that looks out over greenery, buy a few houseplants or even grow an indoor edible garden. Here are some tips: bit.ly/36uzrwm.