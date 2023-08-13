Eight months into my big move from the Lower 48 to Fairbanks, I had yet to test taste The Hungry Robot pizza, a perennial winner of Daily News-Miner Readers’ Choice Awards.
My big chance came on a hot Saturday afternoon as my gurgling stomach sent out a Morse Code message I interpreted to translate as “Feed me, feed me.”
I pulled into the ample parking lot located at 910 Old Steese Highway and trudged inside. About five people were before me, including a couple of women in casual shirts and shorts.
I asked if they came here often. No, they were cruise-boat passengers, and they had only 45 minutes before their ride would whisk them away.
“Where are you from?” I asked.
“Western New York,” one said.
“I’m from there,” I said. “My two grandfathers had farms on Westwood Road in Alden.”
They eyed one another before confessing we were practically neighbors.
Finally, it was my turn to order.
“Hi, I’m Olivia,” said the friendly young woman at the counter.
I gave her my name. She searched my face.
“Did you act in Romeo and Juliet this summer?” she asked. “I saw it two times.”
I said that I had and pointed to wife Gosia beside me who had danced in the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre production.
“How did you recognize me?” I asked.
“You look like my grandfather,” Olivia said.
Preliminaries over, I got down to business and ordered a small Classic Margherita pizza.
“We are out of fresh basil,” Olivia said. Would a commercial substitute suffice?
I asked Olivia if she could get permission for Gosia and me to watch our pizza being made.
Assistant manager Keatyn Crow gave us the ok and we slipped around the counter on back.
The kitchen was spacious and ultra-clean and organized. The fiery oven was located on a back wall.
“What’s the best thing about a Hungry Robot pizza,” I asked Keatyn.
“The best thing is that it’s all homemade and all fresh ingredients,” Keatyn said.
Gosia and I returned to the table. The Western New Yorkers answered a call to pick up their pizza exactly as their ride turned up.
Then it was time for Olivia to call us. The pizza looked cheery as a Christmas ornament due to its splotches of red tomato sauce.
We dug in. The basil substitute worked and my wife and I pronounced the pizza as about as good as any Margherita I’ve every tried. If a crust isn’t gold and perfect, I used to toss it away or toss it to my Black Lab.
Nope, this crust was a keeper, all golden and chewy. Also perfect was the tangly, non-salty, acidic tomato sauce. The melted cheese was scrumptious.
The verdict: Add Gosia and me to the big list of readers who ranked The Hungry Robot numero uno!