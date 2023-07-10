The new Alaska hunting seasons for Migratory Game Birds will run between 16 of August and the 31. It is important to review the skills needed to be successful. Here are some basic tips to make this upcoming season successful.
Find out beforehand where the birds are.
With short seasons for hunting waterfowl, identifying popular spots for ducks or other birds beforehand can help you be a more efficient hunter. Instead of having to check areas during the season, hoping birds with land and losing precious time, preplanning where to hunt will let you hit the ground running.
Cover your face.
Waterfowl are extremely sensitive to glare or light, with more sensitive retinas and the ability to see ultraviolet light, being as invisible as possible is important for a successful hunt. The most exposed part of the body is usually the face; leaving a stark contrast for birds to recognize if uncovered. Using paint or a facemask to blend in with your surroundings will mitigate the risk of scaring off birds. Coupled with camouflaged clothing, a hidden face will fully conceal you.
Wear proper clothing with layers.
Even during the summer in Alaska, wearing proper clothing is important for comfort and personal safety. Laying in cold water or marsh for extended periods can be dangerous no matter the weather, so remember to dress appropriately for hunting waterfowl.
Give waterfowl enough room to land in your decoys.
When hunting using decoys, positioning is very important to effectively use them. When placing decoys in the water, make sure the pattern you use gives birds enough room to land in the formation.
Spend time practicing your calls.
Hunting waterfowl using calls relies entirely on your ability to make calls birds will be attracted to. Regularly practicing calls before the season starts will help you be prepared as soon as hunting starts.
Recommendations for where to practice include in the car while driving to work, being home alone, or anywhere else no one will be disturbed.
Spend time at the range.
Practice makes perfect, and accuracy is ultimately a necessary skill in bird hunting. Being out of practice during the season can, and will, mean missing a shot you should have been able to hit. Prior to each season, going out to the range to practice is yet another important step in preparedness.
Shooting at the Fairbanks Trap Club, throwing skeet with friends, or even just shooting at the range can make the difference and lay the groundwork for a good hunting season.
Use proper ammunition when hunting.
Using inadequate shots when hunting birds can harm both your performance and the environment.
Alaska Fish and Game prohibits the use of toxic shells containing lead, as well as anything larger than T Shot (.2 inches in diameter).
Using the right size shot is also important in both the energy of the projectiles and the spread pattern; too small a shot could lack power at a distance while too large could miss a bird entirely.
Members of the Fairbanks Trap Club recommended using 3 to 4 shot, or even smaller depending on preference.
Make sure stamps and registration are all up to date before hunting.
While obvious, acquiring both state and federal stamps before hunting is always a good idea.
Hunters are required to hold onto their stamps and licenses at all times and are subject to random checks by game wardens.
Start with an experienced guide who will teach you the basics and eliminate bad habits.
Hunting waterfowl requires skill, patience and knowledge to be effective.
For those just starting out, the best way to bud into the sport is by hiring an experienced guide.
Guides will be able to help you find good locations, help you learn on the fly, and set you up with the fundamentals of bird hunting.
Additionally, they will be able to help you with discovering any bad habits and replacing them with good ones.
The 2024 migratory bird hunting season will occur April 2 to June 14. If interested keep these dates in your mind.