Dear Santa Skylar B. Dec 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Skylar’s letter to Santa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Naughty Or Nice: Nice! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution. The Daily News-Miner is locally owned by the Helen E. Snedden Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Subscribe or donate 2023 Outhouse Calendar ~$12.00 Free Shipping Today's E-Edition Sourdough Jack ~ Today in History "Let's look back at some of our history together." Looking Back Submit your news & photos Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community. Submit here Photo of the Day Keepin' It Light Anna Bryan/Fairbanks Twitter Tweets from https://twitter.com/newsminer/lists/fdnm-tweets Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesWind stirs up temperatures, affects powerCold snap to last through ChristmasOur love of guns is the problemMan charged in infant's death facing additional counts in AlabamaA side never heard or said aloudAlaska Railroad centennial events start on Jan. 6 in FairbanksCaring about climate change is selfishPublic Safety Report — Dec. 19Meet freshman legislator Ashley Carrick, 'All in for Alaska'Public Safety Report — Dec. 21 Images CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.