Dear Santa,
My name is Joslynn. I am 8 years old and am in 2nd grade. It is fun to play in the snow and it makes everyone cheerful and happy. It is magical to see the pretty snow shining in the light. I really like making gingerbread houses. And when we gather together and eat dinner. Would you like to know what I want for Christmas? I want a gecko, Malamute puppy, a rat, kitten, and a guitar. My Mom would like a pretty Santa necklace, Jacob wants Yoda Gold Legos, and Papa a good gun.
Love, Joslynn