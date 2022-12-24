Dear Santa,
Santa let me tell you about myself. I am Jacob and I am in the 4th grade. My newest sport is basketball. I enjoy shooting and hanging out with my team. My favorite subject is art. Art is enjoyable, because I like to draw details in my drawings and I am good at it. What I like to do at Christmas is decorate the tree with ornaments. The Christmas music is calming to me. My favorite song is Jingle Bells. This Christmas I would like to get some Star War Legos. I don’t want much. I want to have a fun time during the holidays. Santa, thank you for all you have done. You bring gifts and joy to everyone,
Jacob