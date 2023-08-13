Readers raised a glass to toast Black Spruce Brewing Company as the best microbrewery in the News-Miner’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, continuing its streak for a third year in a row.
The microbrewery, which opened its doors in 2018, has established a presence as crafting some of the best fruity IPAs and a refreshing sour in Fairbanks. Its owners are Stephanie Haskins, Casey Fristoe, and Jake Hovenden.
“We’re thrilled that people of Fairbanks are enjoying our beer and visit our taproom and support all the partnerships we do with local artists,” said Haskins.
The owners’ goal remains straightforward: “Handcrafting beers on a 10-barrel brewhouse, we strive for continuous improvement in all that we do.”
Its flagship beer remains the most popular. The Aroma Dome IPA continues to amaze with hints of orange slices, slight bitterness and punchy hops.
“The Aroma Dome IPA is our most popular beer,” Haskins said. “We also have a fruit sour, which we serve during the summer as a slushy. That is very popular.”
The Aroma Dome was the microbrewery’s first beer it brewed on its opening in 2018 and earned national recognition in 2022 when it hit Craft Beer & Brewing’s Best 20 Beers list.
Black Spruce Brewing Company also promotes its Fruit Project, small batches of cider and fruit-based fermentations that are produced in Fairbanks. Some of those concoctions include the Golden Heart Off-Dry Cider and its newest year-round release, the Pinnell pineapple-infused semi-sweet cider.
“It’s slightly sweet with topical notes to it and super refreshing,” Haskins said.
During its summer months, Black Spruce pulls out all the stops, hosting food trucks on a regular basis for patrons who might feel peckish. Haskins said the brewery updates its list online for its hosted mobile culinary partners.
Its beers can also be purchased to go in four-packs or as growler refills.
Black Spruce has also earned a reputation for working with local artists on event logos and beer labels.
“We host monthly First Friday shows and love to collaborate with local artists,” Haskins said.
One of its annual host events, the Nenana-Rama Bicycle Race, comes back for its third year on Aug. 26 with a 25-mile and 50-mile routes.
Black Spruce Brewing Company, at 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, operates Mondays through Fridays, 3 p.m. for 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.