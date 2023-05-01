Teens from 12 villages in Interior Alaska all attended the same prom this past weekend in Fairbanks.
“Alaskan students who attend small village schools are often unable to attend a formal prom due to logistics and low student numbers,” said Joe Krause, Northway School principal. “The Small School Prom is an attempt to provide those students with the same opportunity as students who attend large schools.”
Krause used to be the principal in Nenana and gave this concept a try back in 2012. It was a big hit, so last year, he suggested implementing the Small School Prom concept again.
Northway students were thrilled.
“Can we invite some of our basketball friends who we compete against?” they asked.
Students from Minto and Tanana were invited.
“They just had a riot,” Krause said.
This year, the list grew.
“We decided to broaden it out to all the village schools within our region,” Krause said. “All Yukon Flats schools, all Yukon-Koyukuk School District schools.”
More than 160 students showed up.
This was a perfect photo opportunity for families in Fairbanks to snap photos of teens dressed in prom finery, so lots of parents were there to photograph students as they entered the Gold Room at the Westmark Hotel. Teens entered solo, as couples, as trios and even as a jumbled groups of prom-goers.
Marc Brown and the Blues Crew provided live music.
The Saturday night Small School Prom appeared to be a big success. Students snacked on appetizers. They happily posed for photos in the Alaska Photo Booth while wearing feather boas, goofy glasses and hats. They helped themselves at the “open bar.”
“Don’t panic, parents,” Krause announced “It’s only soda.”
The Small School Prom makes perfect sense, Krause said.
“They meet people all over the state,” he said. Meanwhile, their home school may have only 10 students in high school, maybe 30 in the whole school.
This gathering gives students a chance to socialize with students they meet from other schools throughout the year, usually at sports competitions.
Krause is moving to Fairbanks next fall, but he hopes the Small School Prom tradition will continue.
Students from the following villages attended the Small School Prom: Northway, Minto, Huslia, Fort Yukon, Ruby, Nulato, Beaver, Venetie, Chalkyitsik, Arctic Village, Circle and Effie Kokrine.
Donations from community and statewide agencies, as well as Native organizations, helped make Small School Prom happen.