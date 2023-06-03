Below are common excuses men may make to avoid going to a doctor, and how to refute them.
Excuse #1: I don’t have the time
Consider your health as another non-negotiable task on your calendar. The couple of hours spent at a doctor’s office on a regular basis could end up saving a life, or at the very least improving it substantially, so that you can get the most out of everything else that you do.
Excuse #2: I don’t want to know
This excuse is used especially among men who smoke, drink or have put on too much weight. Preventive wellness checks and a patient’s willingness to accept his doctor’s recommendations can help get on the right course to living healthier lives before the quality of life is impacted. Early diagnosis and treatment can keep health challenges small and manageable.
Excuse #3: I can tough it out
For many generations, admitting to feeling sick was seen as potential “weakness,” and sick men were told to “tough it out.” Being proactive about health and getting professional help when ill should be the norm for everyone, no matter what gender.
Excuse #4: I don’t have insurance and it’s expensive to visit a doctor
Preventive care has repeatedly been shown to save money, as a doctor’s visit is a lot less expensive than an unexpected stay in the hospital.
Excuse #5: I don’t have a doctor
Since many men don’t regularly visit a doctor, they don’t often have a regular primary care provider. The earlier men start this process, the easier it is to find a doctor who inspires trust and confidence.
Excuse #6: I feel fine
Feeling healthy may not actually mean being healthy. Many life-threatening diseases common in men have very few, or even no, symptoms. One example is prostate cancer. This most common cancer among men usually does not display symptoms in its early stages. Additionally, one third of all heart attacks occur without warning. Regular preventive wellness checks can help identify issues early when they are easier and more successful to treat.