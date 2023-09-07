Singer/guitar picker Carl Addington is the featured performer at this month’s Music & More concert. The concert will be held in the sanctuary at Fairbanks First United Methodist Church, 915 Second Ave., on Sept. 17, starting at 3 p.m.
This is Addington’s return to public performing after a lengthy hiatus.
He began his professional career at 18, playing in bars and other venues in Denver, Austin, San Antonio and points west and north.
During a 20-year break from music, Carl was a middle school teacher, first in the Lower Yukon School District and then in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. He says that, in a sense, he never really stopped performing. Since retiring from teaching he has revived his “chops” and is enjoying bringing his music to a whole new audience.
Addington’s program is based on fingerstyle guitar. He plays an eclectic mix: folk, blues, jazz, Texas swing; popular music of the 20s, 30s, 40s.
You will hear everything from Cole Porter and Duke Ellington to Pink Floyd and Son House.
As the host of Music & More, the church provides a performance space to support the Fairbanks community by offering family-oriented entertainment for all ages each month. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door.
Looking ahead to next month, on Oct. 21, beginning at 7 p.m., the UAF Mallet Percussion Ensemble directed by Professor Sean Dowgray will entertain the Music & More audience.
They will perform music by J.S. Bach, a tune from the famous video game Minecraft, a recent work by leading American composer Marc Mellits, and a world premiere chamber work for two marimbas, three vibraphones, drum set, and piano composed by Dowgray.