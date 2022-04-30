A $2 million project to redo the South Cushman Rifle Range is weeks away from going to construction. Now, a petition is underway to try and stop it.
A state project website states that “it has become increasingly difficult for the 300-yard shooting range to meet the needs of all shooters. This project seeks to alleviate those difficulties through range expansion and safety improvements.”
Norm Piispanen said he doesn’t see where the shooting range is being expanded. He has collected 250 signatures so far asking the Fairbanks North Star Borough to put the project on hold. It involves adding a berm down the middle of the main shooting area, taking what is currently a big open area and making it into two shooting lanes.
The project also involves removing a gravel pad, a popular area for short range target practice, and returning the land to its natural state as a wetland.
“We are not interested in our range being developed back into wetlands,” Piispanen said.
The reconstruction project is at an advanced stage. Contracts have been signed, and the borough has announced that the shooting range will close from mid-May to mid-August pending construction. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said he thinks people will like the results.
Other planned improvements include adding a vault toilet, replacing the tattered roof of a shelter and making Americans With Disabilities Act enhancements to parking and paths. The borough also is adding shooting rests.
Ward said, currently, “You would basically have to tell everyone to cease fire to go out and set your targets.”
The new 9-foot berm down the middle will allow for two 8-foot-wide active shooting lanes. The range is being reconstructed in accordance with National Rifle Association standards, Ward said.
“What we have is a project that really focuses on public safety,” the mayor said at a Tuesday news conference. “The main reason that we are doing this project is to improve the safety of the range.”
Located at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area, the South Cushman Rifle Range serves an estimated 100,000 users per year, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, which is paying about half of the project expenses using federal funding. Peak usage takes place in August before the hunting season. Target shooters use the facility, and education courses are held there.
The project is part of the borough’s Capital Improvement Program, which is ramping up as the summer construction season gets underway.
Piispanen said he met with the mayor on Wednesday and pleaded his case to the Borough Assembly during a public comment period at its regular meeting on Thursday.
He received no commitments from assembly members to try and pause the project, which he said is bound by an Army Corps of Engineers wetlands permit.
Piispanen said he is planning to submit his petition to leaders sometime during the coming week. Almost everyone he approaches about the project disapproves of the design, he said. The current layout of the gun range is much better than the proposed changes, he added.
Piispanen plans to be at the rifle range collecting signatures all day today. The petition is available at a handful of local stores, including Sportsman’s Warehouse, Big Ray’s, Sentry Hardware, Alaska Ammo, and Iron & Wood.