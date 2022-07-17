Dall sheep season opens in Alaska on Aug. 10 and runs through Sept. 20. According to Alaska hunting regulations, throughout much of the state, only rams with full curl horns (meaning those that fully curl into a 360 degree circle) are eligible for taking.
This regulation is in place to help manage sheep populations around the state; full curl indicates that rams are older, at least eight years of age. This, in turn, prevents hunters from harvesting young sheep or females.
Many Dall sheep populations across Alaska have been dropping for years, a decline biologists attribute primarily to weather events. As weather patterns are impacted by climate change, it is unclear what the effect on sheep will be.
Some sheep populations have been steadily decreasing for the past four years. ADF&G Wildlife Biologist Brad Wendling said that many Interior sheep populations were stable until about 2017, but they then began to decline and have not stopped. Across some ranges in the Interior, such as the Brooks Range, the count is the lowest it has been since ADF&G began tracking sheep populations.
Unlike moose and caribou, the Department does not conduct rigorous population surveys for sheep. Instead, Wendling explained, biologists do minimum count surveys, which allows them to get rough estimates.
According to Wendling, the department expected sheep numbers to be low due to poor lamb production in 2012, 2013 and 2014. These sheep, which would now be about seven and eight years old, “are just not out there,” he said.
Wendling emphasized that sheep populations historically fluctuate, so this decline is not entirely unprecedented. Sheep populations vary based on a variety of factors, but the primary driver behind this decline appears to be weather.
For example, the low production from 2012 to 2014 was caused by heavy snow. Snow late in the season killed off a lot of lambs, and there was a high rate of adult die off as well. “It was a double whammy,” said Wendling.
Since sheep need some areas with minimal snow in order to feed throughout the winter, they often fare poorly in very heavy snow years. Additionally, pregnancy rates are often lower after hard winters, when ewes do not have sufficient energy reserves to carry young.
Ewes give birth when the snow melts and, though lactating (which requires a lot of energy), have about three months to put on weight to get through the winter. Therefore, any weather event that impedes or slows this process — such as a late season freeze or snow — is potentially detrimental to the population.
Although population fluctuations are normal, what could be different now is the impact of climate change, which affects weather patterns.
“Sheep are resilient,” Wendling said, but, he added, “The million dollar question is: with the warming environment, are we going to see a paradigm shift in sheep populations?” In other words, he explained, “What is the shift in weather going to mean for sheep?” ADF&G does not yet have the answer to those questions, but the department is monitoring sheep for clues.
Some of the impacts of a warming environment could be positive; for example, there would likely be an extended growing season, according to Wendling. However, as the Arctic warms and habitats change, there could also be the negative implication of sheep habitat loss.
If the population rebounds as it has in the past, likely no changes will need to be made, said Wendling. But if the trend does not turn around, ADF&G may need to reconsider management practices.
However, there is not much ADF&G can do because the department already takes a conservative approach to hunting, limiting harvest to older rams.
Moreover, the decline is occurring even in areas with only very minimal subsistence harvest. “There is nothing to suggest hunting is having a negative impact,” Wendling said.
According to data from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the statewide harvest in 2021 was the lowest on record. In total, 474 rams were harvested (excluding subsistence hunts). This is substantially lower than the 2020 harvest of 650.
In response to the lowering sheep numbers, the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee submitted an Agenda Change Request ACR4 that asks the Board of Game to consider limiting nonresident sheep hunting in Game Management Unit 19C, where nonresident hunters account for over half the sheep harvest.
Ultimately, the Board of Game voted down the proposition as well as a later amended version of the proposal, which would have closed hunting in 19C for two years.