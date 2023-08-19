NENANA— Young people attending the Toghotthele Culture Camp in Nenana this month learned new traditional skills and brushed up on skills learned at last year’s camp.
“Many lessons were learned through living our values and carrying on our traditions, as well as revitalizing some that needed to be dusted off — like moose hide tanning,” said Eva Burk, one of the camp organizers.
This was the third year for the camp, on the shores of the Tanana River just upstream of the city of Nenana.
“Our goal is to create more, younger people that have the knowledge and a stronger chance of caring, and passing down our traditional knowledge,” Burk said.
Instructors were a mix of community members and elders. Sometimes younger people stepped in to those instructor roles as well.
There was lots of salmon to harvest.
“They learned all the different ways to cut every part of the fish,” Burk said. “Fish heads were boiled up. The fish eyeball and fish cheek are delicacies to us. Kids were taking spoons and scraping backbones for salmon burger meat.”
The Road Kill Salvage program provided a moose hide for a special lesson for students. They received instruction in fleshing and tanning the hide. According to Burk, “many little hands fleshed the moose hide.”
Instructors showed youngsters how to make cottonwood salve.
“We focused on cottonwood to emphasize how we’re all connected and how we can strengthen community,” Burk said.
Culture camp ended with a big potlatch of Native food and a special treat that surprised and delighted elders — herring egg salad, thanks to fresh herring eggs from Sitka.
“That was a winner,” Burk said. The meals included salmon, moose soup and berries. Fry bread was the delicious dessert, although probably least heart-friendly item on the menu.
The camp is expected to continue to grow .
“Learning from others by visiting and sharing and spending time at camp is really important,” Burk said.
It will be back next year.