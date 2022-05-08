Alaska State Troopers led the search this weekend for a non-verbal autistic 7-year-old boy named Sawyer, who was still reported missing as of late Sunday afternoon.
Sawyer was last seen near Forest Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an alert from Alaska State Troopers.
Sawyer was wearing a camouflage North Face hoodie and khaki long-john pants when he went missing, state troopers told volunteers who searched for Sawyer on Saturday. One of Sawyer’s toy swords was found in someone’s backyard on Saturday, volunteers were informed.
Around 300 people on the island were on the ground searching for Sawyer on Saturday. This includes members of the state troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Kodiak Fire Department, Bayside Volunteer Fire Department, Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, Coast Guard and local volunteers.
People gathered at the Bayside Fire Station on Saturday and Sunday. The volunteers were sent out in groups to search Three Sisters Way and the surrounding areas. State troopers stopped sending out volunteers between 12:38 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday. During that time period, a K9 unit that was brought in from Anchorage was searching the area. The dogs were scheduled to go back out Sunday evening.
On Sunday morning, the state troopers were recruiting local divers to aid in the search.
Sawyer does not respond to his name. He does respond to “come on in,” snack names like Goldfish and Otter Pops, and the song “Old McDonald Had a Farm,” troopers instructed volunteers on Saturday night.
State troopers urge anyone who finds Sawyer to call the Kodiak Police Department at 907-486-8000 immediately.