University of Alaska President Pat Pitney has selected former Gov. Sean Parnell to serve as the next chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage. Parnell succeeds UAA Interim Chancellor Bruce Schultz and will assume his new position on June 12.
As governor, Parnell sponsored and implemented the Alaska Performance Scholarship program, which provides financial aid to graduating Alaska high school students who meet the eligibility criteria.
“He understands the range of issues facing UAA and has proven skills in diversifying and generating revenue,” Pitney said in a statement. “He will help stabilize our budget through building UAA’s reputation and expanding enrollment and fundraising.”
Currently, Parnell is an attorney in the Anchorage office of Holland & Hart LLP, and has 25 years in the active practice of law. Parnell was elected to two terms in the Alaska House of Representatives, serving there from 1992 until 1996 when he was elected to the Alaska Senate (1996-2000).
In 2006, he was elected lieutenant governor and served as governor of Alaska from 2009 to 2014.
Parnell graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1980, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1984 from Pacific Lutheran University and a J.D. degree in 1987 from the University of Puget Sound School of Law ( He is admitted to the bar in both Alaska and Washington, D.C.