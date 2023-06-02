The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education last week placed a brief hold until June 6 on purchasing health-related textbooks and curriculum materials for middle and high school classes.
The secondary school materials includes “Health Skills” and the supplemental material “Human Sexuality” published by Goodheart-Willcox. The publisher produces products for both grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.
The board approved other materials for mathematics and language arts while placing the health materials on hold.
Board member Melissa Burnett asked for the delay after receiving emails from a few parents and teachers about the supplemental requirement, along with its cost.
She added her primary concern was over middle school curriculum, not high school level materials.
“There was expression of the fact that there is sex ed curriculum teachers are teaching and they felt book was unnecessary,” Burnett said. “They were curious if there was an extra cost to it and if, in a budget situation, that cost could be saved to the district by not purchasing the book.”
Chane Beam, executive director of learning and education, said the supplemental sex education material comes as part of the overall health curriculum. While they are separate books, they are part of one package.
However, teachers have the option not to use it.
“If a community or teacher chooses not to use that section, they choose not to use it,” Beam said.
Beam later specified the board already adopted human health and sexual education curriculum months ago. A purchase would involve only the core and supplemental learning textbooks.
Board member Erin Morotti said one of the emails noted “they state they are in a minority position.”
“There is also there is a lot of misinformation in the email, so I don’t think it should be heavily considered in this decision,” Morotti said.
Board member April Smith said she too received emails and reviewed the supplemental materials.
“I have some concerns regarding what I saw in the supplementals when I looked them over myself,” Smith said.
She added she felt there “is a lot of misinformation in those books.” She added the concept of information and misinformation “can be very subjective.”
The administration recommended the materials following a board’s curriculum committee meeting in April and provided a report on the material at a May 2 board meeting.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin noted that the district does notify parents and guardians two weeks in advance whenever sexual education materials will be taught.
“That policy still remains in place regardless of any materials that are adopted or not adopted,” Melin said.
Parents and guardians are allowed under district policy and state law to opt their children out of particular lessons or sections. The student will be provided alternative assignments for the duration of the material taught.
Smith said given the sexual education materials potential controversial nature, she wanted to hear more from the public.
The April 2023 written report notes that the district invites “publishers and various vendors were invited to provide samples of their texts and materials to the district for preview” prior to formal review and adoption.
The material was made available for review and public comment in March and was placed out against this week for further review.
Beam said the materials were circulated among the schools, where teachers gave their input and “chose this specific textbook on both the middle school and high school level.”
Morotti said she felt the board “had a lot of time review this.”
“The public was able view it, the [curriculum committee] went through it and approved it,” Morotti said. “I’m not sure why we are wasting time by extending the process even more ... we’ve put this through all the stakeholders and it doesn’t need any further.”
Board member Brandy Harty said she trusts the curriculum committee’s material selection process.
She added the current materials “are well over 10 years old and health changes, we are learning new things.”
“Even women’s health and the point at which you should have a pap smear has changed in the last 10 years,” Harty said. “It is irresponsible to not update the health information that we give our students regularly, just like all other material.”
Burnett said she wasn’t uncomfortable with the materials herself, but had concerns with limited public comment on topic.
“I think we owe it to the community to listen to the half that are not comfortable with it,” Burnett said. “I do approve of the health book, just not the addendum.”
Beam said he could contact the textbook publishers and see if they could purchase just the core material.
“My concern is that are we saying we are not teaching sex ed because we are pulling that unit from the book,” Beam said.
Board member Tim Doran clarified that sex ed can still be taught as the curriculum itself has already been approved.
“The question before is about this specific material and whether it’s the appropriate material to use,” Doran said.
Harty moved for a postponement of adopting the health textbooks until June 6 “to allow board members to review the material and be properly educated ... and so the community has the ability to review and provide both sides.”