Salmon protector
By Olivia Terese McGrain
Grade 3 Salcha, Alaska
Do you think it is important to protect Alaska's waters and fish?
I think it is important to protect our lakes rivers estuaries and coastlines. I know salmon need trees and
weeds for protection so fish eggs are protected from birds and other animals so then they don't eat them.
It takes about 450 years for a plastic bottle to decompose.
But for aluminum cans it takes about 250 years to decompose.If you litter, the salmon might die.
Did you know that my class has coho or Silver Salmon? We are Learning about coho salmon because we can not study chinook in the salcha river.They hatched on four different days in a row. estuaries are where rivers meet the ocean making brackish water. Brackish water is salt water mixed with normal water equals brackish water.salmon needs cold water. If a salmon is in cold water or else they might die so make sure you have cold water for any type of fish.
Did you know there's a salmon called a jack?Ajack is a male fish that looks like a female so when the tuffer males are fighting to fertilize the eggs.Then the jack sneaks in and fertilizes the eggs.
I like fish a lot do you?