Salmon
By Serena Marie Kletzli
Grade Two
Salcha, Alaska
Salmon need our help. Some salmon are dying on their journeys because people are catching them before they all spawn.We won't have salmon if we catch them all.Salmon need to spawn their eggs so we have more food. People can't catch more than six a day.
Another way we can help salmon is to keep the water clean. You can not litter in the water or fish would die and not finish their journey.This is called journeys end.
Yuck! The male puts milt on the eggs. The female buries the eggs to protect the eggs from predators.
Salmon need our help!
I hope you enjoyed the story.