Salmon
By Aleah Lanser
Salcha Alaska
Grade 3
I think it is important to protect our lakes, rivers, estuaries, and coastlines because it is good to keep fish alive so the food chain can keep on going.
Did you know that fish come back to the same place that they were born? My class and I have a fish tank with little alevin in it. We also keep track of the pH and the celsius!
A salmon can smell some things! And waters have to be clean so the salmon can smell. The fish return to the same place they were born.
I see a lot of trash and that trash can get into lakes, oceans and rivers. Chinook salmon can live until they are 5 to 7 years old. Female chinook also die after she lays her eggs. Can you keep the water clean? Fish are important to me.