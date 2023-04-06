A time-honored aphorism is that it isn't enough to be fair. It is also important that you appear to be fair.
Appearances are why the Daily New-Miner finds itself questioning the recent rush to raise significantly the raises of State legislators, governor and lt. governor.
We do see clearly that raises were called for. We're not arguing that point.
Governor, lieutenant governor and legislator salaries nationally typically are well below the bar for other state employees.
A check of state public employees for Alaska shows a sergeant with the Department of Public Safety at $407,816, a sizable raise over the previous $291,866 he made. In second place, a state investment office employee was paid $400,611, also a big increase over his 2020 salary of $300,546. By comparison, University Of Alaska hockey Coach Matt Curley is paid $175,00, not including potential bonuses.
Curley's salary surpasses the $176,000 Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will make when his raise kicks in. Trailing Curley and Dunleavy is Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom whose new salary will be $140,000
The highest paid U.S governor is New York's Kathy Hochul at $225,000. Her salary is the same as her predecessor Andrew Cuomo.
As a comparison to New York's s gubernatorial salary, the highest paid state employee in New York State was the CEO of the State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate Medical University, Robert Corona, at $919,125. In fourth place was the University of Buffalo's football coach Maurice Linguist at $684,5000.
Incidentally, when it comes to jumps in wages, few jobs beat that of football coach. Mike Norvell of Florida State was paid $5.335 million in 2023 but will see his salary rise to $7.335 million in 2024.
Even so, his salary trails the 2022 salaries of the University of Alabama's Nick Saban ($10.95 million) and Clemson university's Dabo Swinney ($9.75 million).
Such untold wealth in annual salaries for coaches