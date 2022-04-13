By Jeff Olsen
The removal of studded tires and the increase in flooded streets can only mean one thing in Fairbanks — it’s time to sign up for summer softball, and that goes for youth and adults alike. While start dates won’t be determined until the snow melts, league registration is underway at all levels.
The Interior Girls Softball Association offers play in age groups from 8 & Under to 18 & Under. Player assessments will be held April 24 from noon to 4 p.m. in the West Valley High School gym. Girls are asked to bring a glove and gym shoes; bat and catcher’s gear are optional.
IGSA registration fees range from $140 to $180, and the portal is open at https://www.igsaak.org/reg. Coaches and volunteers are also being sought to help things run smoothly through the season, which runs through the end of July.
A spring membership meeting will be held May 15 at 2 p.m. the IGSA Field House,
Golden Heart Softball Association — Fairbanks’ adult league — is also registering players for the summer season in men’s, women’s, co-ed, and co-ed recreational categories. GHSA play runs through the state tournament in August.
Fees are $550 for a sponsorship or $120 for a player fee through May 5, with a late fee of $25 for registrations on or after May 6. Players can participate in a second league for an additional $80. Sign up online at https://www.goldenheartsoftball.org/home.
A general membership meeting will be held Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1235 Airport Way.
For dependents of those serving in the military, the Youth Sports program at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosts Little League softball and baseball for children ages 5 to 12. (Older military dependents can contact the Kennecott Center for placement in an appropriate off-post softball or baseball league.)
Registration wraps up Friday, and the coat is $95 for T-ball or $115 for minors and majors. Stop by the Kennecott Center on Elmendorf Air Force Base – Building No. 6104 on Carswell Avenue — to sign up. For more information, call 907-552-5308.
One other way to become involved in softball is as an umpire. The Farthest North Umpires Association offers free training in accordance with USA Softball rules. Working games at the high school, IGSA, GHSA, and adult slow-pitch leagues are all paid positions.
Derek Copeland is the regional contact for umpiring, and he can be reached at 907-687-4188 or farthestnorthumpires@gmail.com.
