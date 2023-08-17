Recent news has reignited stories and comments about UFOs and Extra-Terrestrials. As a pastor, I have no authority to comment on the veracity of these claims. However, the possibility of alien life does invite us to ponder Jesus’ Incarnation–the life, death, resurrection, and ascension of God’s Son–and what that means for extra-terrestrials. It may sound pretty “out there,” but thinking theologically about everything can deepen our faith!
Before anyone accuses me of wearing tinfoil hats, the question of God’s love and relationship to aliens is akin to the question of God’s love for cats, dogs, the earth, and all the planets in the Solar System. American Christianity often neglects nonhuman creatures as doomed, but Scripture has another story.
The witness of scripture is the witness of God loving all of creation through the cross of Christ. God creates, sees that creation is good, and continues to sustain it even after creation falls into sin. After all, God had planned Christ’ death “before the foundation of the world” (Eph 1:4). Yes, Saint Paul radically claims that God had ordained Jesus’ cross from the beginning and in doing so “God was reconciling the world to himself” (2 Cor 5:19). In the cross, we see God in total solidarity with the broken creation. Shedding Christ’s blood into the earth below means that all of creation has been touched by the divine blood of Jesus.
“All fine and good, pastor,” you might say, “but what does this have to do with little green men?” Jesus’ intergalactic ramifications become more apparent when we remember that the word Paul uses for “world” is the Greek word cosmos. In Christ, God was reconciling the cosmos to himself! God had planned Jesus’ incarnation before the foundation of the cosmos!
God has always had a cosmic plan for Jesus’ cross: so that all of creation—from the earth’s center to the universe’s edges—can be in right relationship with its creator. The incarnation happened not just for humanity, but for everything: fireweed and Pluto, my cat Shady and dolphins, even Star Trek’s Tribbles and Cardassians (should they prove to exist). The whole mystery of Christ’s death, resurrection, and ascension was not just for humanity, but for everything.
The practical implications of Christ’s Cosmic Reconciliation cannot be understood this side of heaven. Should sentient alien life come to earth, do we preach the gospel to them? Do we baptize them? Whatever musings I or other theologians may have, my wife is embarrassed enough by this article, so I won’t go into it more. The scriptures expand our vision of God when they point us towards a God who went to the cross for little green men as well as for you and me. The challenge for us earthlings is to imitate this God. When we hear of aliens and other worlds (or humans whose thoughts are alien from ours), does the cosmic cross inform our practice of reflecting God’s reconciling love to all of creation?
The Rev. Oliver Bergh is pastor of Fairbanks Lutheran Church. Faith insight sponsored by Tanana Valley Christian Conference.