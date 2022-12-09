Absence from each other’s schedules didn’t change the way the rival University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of Alaska Anchorage men’s hockey teams feel about each other, but it did bring a new perspective to how unique their Governor’s Cup series is.
Tonight’s meeting between the Nanooks and Seawolves at 7:07 p.m. in the Carlson Center will be the first time the teams have met since Feb. 29, 2020. That regular-season finale for both teams came right as the Covid-19 pandemic changed almost every aspect of life for all Americans.
“It definitely makes you appreciate the significance and how important it is to both campuses and both communities,” UAF coach Erik Largen said on the eve of the renewal of the series for the 28th season. “It’s something that our fan base takes a lot of pride in.”
The six-matchup series among the independent squads will kick off with 7:07 p.m. meetings tonight and Saturday at the Carlson Center. Next week, the teams will meet Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday at 6:07 p.m. at the Seawolves Sports Complex in Anchorage. The series will conclude Jan. 27-28 with a Friday night meeting in Anchorage and a Saturday night game in Fairbanks.
Established in 1994, the Governor’s Cup has served as a way to recognize the rivalry between the state’s two largest schools no matter which conference the teams have found themselves in. This will be Largen’s fourth series against UAA as UAF’s bench boss.
“It’s one of those things where a lot of your season, for better or for worse, is based off how you did in the Governor’s Cup,” Largen said. “I think those are the two questions: ‘How’s the season going?’ and then ‘How’d you guys do against Anchorage this year?”
The Covid pandemic paired with the dissolution of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association has left both Alaska teams facing significant obstacles. The Nanooks have had more success in the wake of 2020-21 season shutdown, jumping out to a 5-7-1 record while the Seawolves are off to a 2-8 start in non-exhibition play.
Largen has been able to navigate the program through this uncharted year with several significant dips into the NCAA’s new transfer portal, selling UAF’s graduate school programs to athletes who have graduated from their universities with an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s Covid policy.
It’s allowed him to attract talent from schools like Bowling Green, Holy Cross, Minnesota and Western Michigan with the offer of more time on the ice and flexible academic programs. It’s a pool he says he’ll continue to dive into, though he understands the difficulty of creating a team around players who can only stay on for a season.
On the other hand, feeling a deep-seated disdain for the rivals to the south is something difficult to develop when – in this case – only two players on the roster have competed in the series. Senior Colin Doyle and junior Garrett Pyke – both Ontario natives studying in the Department of Homeland Security graduate program – skated with the team during the last seasons of normalcy, through the rigors and uncertainty of Covid, and now as independents with a hefty travel schedule.
“There’s never really a dull moment here,” said Doyle, who serves as one of the squad’s alternate captains. “I think we have a really great group and any adversity that comes our way, I think we all kind of bond together and just get through it.”
Having been with the team the longest – his first season began in 2018 – Doyle’s seen the program adapt and change to meet each obstacle it’s been thrown through.
“I think just the group we have in here is really solid,” he said. “It starts from the coaches all the way down and that kind of leadership helps get through that adversity.”
Pyke – who began his tenure with the Nanooks in 2019 along with Markuss Komuls and Eriks Zohovs – cites the team’s cohesion and commitment as its strength.
“We faced a lot of adversity… with the Covid year and not having a season there and playing in Alaska we have adversity such as long travel days whereas other college teams they don’t have to encounter those long plane rides and bus rides,” he said.
Like Doyle, Pyke believes it’s only helped to build the team’s strength.
“I think some of that adversity makes us closer as a group because we spend a lot of time together,” he said. “Doyle and myself being the older guys, I think we take responsibility on getting the team to come together as one, and I think we’ve done a great job of that so far.”
The Seawolves under second-year coach Matt Sasby are in an identical situation. Their roster has turned completely over since the end of the 2020 season, though graduate student Caleb Hite played in the series for UAF during his three seasons as a forward with the Nanooks.
With another Governor’s Cup on the line and an (officially) nine-year streak to maintain, the Nanooks still have one more important matter to tend to before the puck drops on Friday night: final exams.
“There’s definitely a big emphasis on academics here and schoolwork’s something that we’ve had to manage throughout the whole semester with long travel days, so this is just like any other week for us,” Pyke said.
Doyle shares that sentiment.
“I think we’re pretty good at finding ways to get our school done, obviously it comes first and I think we all do a pretty good job at getting it done,” he said.
The Nanooks go into the series with (again, officially due to vacating the 2010-12 titles) 12 wins in the series to the Seawolves’ eight, but as far as goals for the game, both coach and players err on the side of pragmatism.
“You just take it one game at a time with them,” Largen said. ”Ultimately, at the end of the day, we want to make sure the Cup comes back to Fairbanks.”
“We’re expecting to get their best,” Pyke said. “And they should be expecting for our best because we’re going to come out hungry and ready to play.”