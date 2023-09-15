One of the most reliable sources of happiness and companionship in life can come from our pets. And that reality is ever present in the winter months when we are more confined to the indoors with them.
However, it’s still important to get your furry friends outside during the elongated winter season in the Interior. This notion particularly applies to dogs, who are easier to exercise in a conventional sense, but it’s not exclusive to canines.
Getting your dog outside regularly in the winter can have untold benefits, which can be seen in both their morale and behavior. It’s believed that dogs can suffer Seasonal Affective Disorder just as humans do, and a common misconception is that pets should be kept outside when it gets cold.
“It's really important to get them outside and exercise in the winter just like it is for us,” Dr. Denali Lovely of North Pole Veterinary Hospital said. “Even if it's 10 to 20 minutes, it helps prevent behavior issues and eating things they shouldn't and needing surgery for foreign bodies.”
Dogs often have a higher tolerance to cold than humans, though it depends on factors like coat length, body fat stores, age and health conditions.
However, it’s important to know how to properly equip and care for your dog when getting them outdoors in the colder months. And while there are some general rules of thumb, needs vary by breed or individual dog.
Both long-haired and short-haired dogs can face unique complications in the winter. The latter understandably can have a lower tolerance to the cold, while the former can get snowballs stuck in their feet that cause bruising. Even larger and furrier breeds are less physiologically prepared for winter than sled dogs.
“There's a very big difference between pets and sled dogs,” Lovely said. “Sled dogs are kind of their own breed and can tolerate cold temperatures and exercise outdoors much, much better than your average pet dog.”
In fact, Lovely said it’s more likely to see issues, particularly behaviorally, with dogs who don’t get outside.
Potential issues to be cognizant of when getting your dogs outside in the winter are traps or antifreeze on trails, as well as moose and other large mammals, according to Lovely. Coats and booties can be helpful to keep your dog insulated outdoors.
If you can’t get your dog outside often, or aren’t comfortable doing so, there are alternatives like agility and training classes and other indoor activities.
But once you understand your dog’s needs, there are no shortage of outdoor opportunities on the Frontier to enjoy with them, including skijoring, dog-sledding, hiking, snowshoeing, running or walking.