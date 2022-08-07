Suki Burke arrived in Fairbanks in 1999. Shortly after, she enrolled in classes for hair esthetics. The rest, they say, is history.
Suki’s Alaska Salon & Esthetic is the top salon/barbershop for 2022, voted as such in the News-Miner Readers Choice awards.
She opened her business in 2004. The pink building along Airport Way also served as her home when she first opened.
“Our motto is ‘World Class Service, Korean Hospitality, with Alaskan Charm,’” she said in an interview for the News-Miner in 1999. “That last part means to me that I run my business where all my clients are like my family. It’s a place where there is no judgment and very easy going.”
The salon, at 3451 Airport Way, is open five days per week and offers classic cuts as well as modern trends, in addition to services such as waxing, nails, facials and skin care. She also prides herself on being a Purple Heart veteran family owned business with the stylists speaking fluent English and Korean.
“In 2004, I was truly blessed in realizing my American dream by being able to open my business,” she said.