Suki Burke is the owner of Suki’s Alaska Salon & Esthetic. She moved to Alaska with her family in 1999.

Suki Burke arrived in Fairbanks in 1999. Shortly after, she enrolled in classes for hair esthetics. The rest, they say, is history.

Suki’s Alaska Salon & Esthetic is the top salon/barbershop for 2022, voted as such in the News-Miner Readers Choice awards.

