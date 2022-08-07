A Bloody Mary always had a reputation as being a bit spicy, but the Five Alarm Bloody that Salty’s on 2nd serves up can bite back when ordered with breakfast.
In general, News-Miner readers ranked Salty’s as serving up the best Bloody Mary drinks in town for the 2022 Readers Choice Award.
Three signature Bloody Mary drinks grace Salty’s menu, all of them made with a house made mixture.
“We do have an amazing Bloody Mary mix, it’s made from recipes from one of the owner’s,” said a Salty’s bartender.
The Five Alarm sets things ablaze, though, since it’s mixed with Anchorage Distrillery’s Ghost Pepper vodka. The vodka itself is distilled from Delta Junction barley and infused with ghost peppers — of the top 10 hottest in the world — in the process. The breath-catching drink is garnished with green olive and pickle.
“I’ve seen people sweat when drinking in,” the bartender said.
A second option can serve as a breakfast meal in its own right.
The aptly-named Salty’s Loaded Bloody includes Salty’s signature house made mix, Tito’s vodka and garnished with green olive, pickle, asparagus, bacon, salami and cheese.
Then there’s the OG Bloody Mary, mixed with Tito’s vodka and garnished with green olive and pickle. It’s “like a classic Bloody Mary, just a little spicier.”