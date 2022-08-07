Black Spruce Brewing Company

Co-owner Carey Fristoe draws an Aroma Dome IPA at Black Spruce Brewing Company on Peger Road. News-Miner

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

Black spruce is known for being highly flammable, but sometimes that’s a good thing: Fairbanks’s Black Spruce Brewing Company has taken off like wildfire.

For the second year in a row, Black Spruce Brewing Company took home the Reader’s Choice award for the Best Microbrewery.

