Black spruce is known for being highly flammable, but sometimes that’s a good thing: Fairbanks’s Black Spruce Brewing Company has taken off like wildfire.
For the second year in a row, Black Spruce Brewing Company took home the Reader’s Choice award for the Best Microbrewery.
Founded in 2018, Black Spruce offers a rotating variety of craft beers and ciders. In their four years of operation, Black Spruce has twice won the Best Microbrewery award, and has placed second twice, according to co-owner Stephanie Haskins. Haskins opened Black Spruce along with lead brewer Carey Fristoe and Jake Hovenden; three friends who brought together their respective skill sets.
Haskins attributes Black Spruce’s success to its high-quality beers as well as their community outreach. “We very much appreciate Fairbanks supporting us,” she said. In addition to striving to “brew better beer and better styles of beer,” Black Spruce regularly collaborates with other Fairbanks businesses.
In addition to their stellar Reader’s Choice track record, Black Spruce beers have won a few different statewide awards, and regularly receive high ratings, according to Haskins.
Their most popular products include the Aromadome IPA, which Haskins said is Black Spruce’s flagship product, as well as their WOW! Fruit Sours (which also come in slushy form). Haskins said that the fruit sours, which are especially popular in the summer months, are “great to sip on the patio.” The Short Days Golden Ale is another popular order, added Haskins.
Along with its tap room located at 3290 Peger Road, Black Spruce beers can also be found on tap in locations across Fairbanks as well as in cans on liquor store shelves. “We want our beers to be accessible for everyone,” said Haskins.
