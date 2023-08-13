If you’re looking for your next ‘tool’ or ‘toy’ to enjoy the Alaskan sporting opportunities, it’s more likely than not you’ll find it within the three stories and 18,000 square feet of Beaver Sports off College Road. That’s before even mentioning the adjacent warehouse that doubles as its paddle sports division and storage.

The business that won this year’s Reader’s Choice Award for best sporting goods store prides itself on its diverse selection and customer service. Owner Greg Whisenhant is hesistant to pin down any specialty or area of expertise.