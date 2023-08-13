If you’re looking for your next ‘tool’ or ‘toy’ to enjoy the Alaskan sporting opportunities, it’s more likely than not you’ll find it within the three stories and 18,000 square feet of Beaver Sports off College Road. That’s before even mentioning the adjacent warehouse that doubles as its paddle sports division and storage.
The business that won this year’s Reader’s Choice Award for best sporting goods store prides itself on its diverse selection and customer service. Owner Greg Whisenhant is hesistant to pin down any specialty or area of expertise.
“The reason why this store is broken up as it is is to have people who are specialized in different departments,” Whisenhant said. “The bike department, for example, could be its own store….So we have different types of product that really can be dialed into what that person’s needs are, and that’s part of carrying a much bigger selection of things in the store.”
The main floor contains general equipment as well as the partitioned-off bike shop, which becomes more of a ski shop in the winter. The second floor houses clothing, and the basement holds a range of footwear geared for outdoor activity. However, there’s some overflow and a number of items that don’t fall under those categories.
With a wide selection and staff members serving as experts in a range of categories, Beaver Sports effectively offers a number of specializations, including hiking, biking, climbing, backpacking, camping, running, canoeing, kayaking, skiing and snowboarding.
“I think we have some of the largest selections. For example, we’re probably the largest paddle sports dealer in Alaska. We are told that by people who come up from Anchorage. That’s kind of a switch because a lot of people go down there to do their shopping…We end up doing a bit of mail ordering.”
Customers range from locals to tourists and even foreigners stopping through to be outfitted with warmer gear as they view the aurora borealis. It also offers repair services for bikes, skis and tents among other equipment, and gait analysis to help find the right running shoes.
But Whisenhant, whose father, Jim, established the business in 1972 to help the high school students on his cross country skiing team find equipment, sees Beaver Sports as much more than a full-service retail store focused on sales.
“This is a store that’s part of a community, and we’re not here just to take in money,” Whisenhant said. “We’re here to add to people’s outdoor experiences and relationships.”
Beaver Sports also achieves its desire to foster relationships with the outdoors by hosting community events like bike and canoe races. The business is located on 3480 College Rd and can be reached at(907) 479-2494 or beaversports.com