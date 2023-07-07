It was already going to be a challenge for any future Texas Rangers team to match this season’s All-Star output. The bar raised a bit higher on Friday.
Rangers outfielder Adolis García will also be starting for the American League All-Star team on July 11 in Seattle, MLB announced Friday. He and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays were named as injury replacements for New York’s Aaron Judge and Los Angeles’ Mike Trout.
García will join close friend and former teammate Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays in the starting outfield. He’ll also join four of his Texas teammates — shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, third baseman Josh Jung and catcher Jonah Heim — in the starting lineup. Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was named to the All-Star roster, too, and could be named the AL’s starting pitcher.
The Rangers will become just the fifth team in MLB history to have five position players start in an All-Star Game, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The 1939 New York Yankees and the 1956, 1957 and 1976 Reds are the only other clubs to have that many in a single midsummer classic.
García, who was named an All-Star reserve on Monday, will also participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10. He’s hit .262 with 22 home runs (third-most in the AL) and 71 RBIs (most in baseball). His 10 outfield assists lead MLB, too.