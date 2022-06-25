Care to tag along as a tandem bicycle rider from Fairbanks to Argentina? How about just Fairbanks to Nenana? Or Fairbanks to Anchorage?
Cyclist Cameron Williams, a 29-year-old pilot and cyclist from Australia, is looking for tandem riding companions to join him on sections of a trip he estimates will take about 18 months. He started at Prudhoe Bay Friday.
Danny Eagan of Fairbanks was the first to sign on and will join the tandem cycle ride this week, from Prudhoe Bay to Fairbanks.
Eagan, 27, was intrigued when he first saw a social media post about the ride a couple years ago, pre-Covid. Of course, the trip cancelled due to the pandemic, but now it is back on the schedule.
Williams, who spent months cycling throughout Europe, said he always planned to do the ride, but also likes the idea of sharing it with others. He said he discovered a couple things during previous long cycling trips.
“Often I’d kind of bump into people taken aback by it, saying how much they’d love to do something like that if they had gear or felt safe or what have you,” he said.
“The other is a little more selfish. I found the hardest thing about doing this when you’re on your own is the lack of human interaction over a period of time. A week is fine. After week two or three, I miss human interaction.”
So he hatched this idea. Anyone is welcome, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, religion or anything else, he said.
“I only ask that you bring with you a fun and easy-going attitude,” he said. “I don’t want this to feel like you are joining me on my trip, but rather that we are doing our own trip together.”
You don’t have to be a hardcore cyclist to participate.
“I wouldn’t describe myself as a biker first,” said Eagan. “I’ve done most of my biking just commuting to work, and a trip to Peru right after college graduation in 2018, and a couple other shorter trips.”
But this tandem bike idea intrigued him from the start. Plus, he always wanted to bike the Dalton Highway.
Williams provides all the gear — sleeping bags, tent for two, etc.
The tandem bicycle, plus gear, probably weighs about 155 pounds, Williams estimated.
“It could be tricky to get up the steepest of hills or come down a steep hill, like a freight train,” he said. “It is untested waters.”
Williams is from Perth, Australia. He works as a pilot three days a week and teaches aviation at a university two days a week, he said.
He realizes this invite-a-rider plan might not work, but he remains hopeful.
“It’s still very much unproven,” he said. “How keen is the average person to jump on a bike with someone they just met, for an hour, a day, a week, a month.
“I’ve accepted the fact I’ll take the good with the bad,” he said. “I’m mentally prepared to be on my own as much as with other people.”
He and Eagan expect to arrive in Fairbanks next Friday, July 1. Then, Williams wants to head south on the Parks Highway, and ride across the Denali Highway — hopefully with a new tandem rider.
Williams is calling this ride The Random Tandem. You can follow his progress and/or contact him at www.therandomtandem.com. You can also contact him at The Random Tandem on Instagram or Facebook.