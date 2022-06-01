The pitching has improved. The batting is solid. The fielding is nearly flawless.
Not much could stop the North Pole Patriots baseball team on its route to a state championship.
Except a broken-down bus.
Rest assured, coach Jim Fischer’s squad, 13-2 overall, 6-0 in the Mid-Alaska Conference and tournament champions, found backup transportation after their unscheduled stop on the Parks Highway and will be ready for their 11 a.m. meeting with Kenai Central (10-8) at Wasilla High.
Winning today assures a team a spot in the semifinals. A loss relegates a team to the consolation bracket.
Also competing in the second year of the small-school tournament is Monroe Catholic (6-5, 4-2). Last year, coach Joseph Chernich’s Rams won two games in the consolation bracket. This year, they’re hoping to end up on the right side of the page.
“The team is really excited to get off on the right foot,” Chernich said. “We feel like we have a winnable game to open with, and if we win we’ll likely get a shot at the defending champions.”
The Petersburg Vikings are Monroe’s opening opponent at 1:30 p.m. today. With a 1-11 overall record — four three-game series with Thunder Mountain, Sitka, Ketchikan and Juneau-Douglas — the Vikings received an at-large bid.
“They’ve played a lot of big schools, so we’re definitely not taking them lightly,” Chernich said.
Joshua Swank will be on the mound this morning, with twin Johnathan waiting in the wings. Gabriel Angaiak will get the call for Friday’s game.