The dark and cold during this time of year can make it difficult to be active and to get outside. Alaskans looking for a little extra motivation to stay in shape, or those whose New Year’s resolution is to be more active, a good opportunity is the Race Across Alaska Winter Challenge.
The virtual challenge begins this Tuesday, Dec. 21. Participants have three months (until the last day of winter on March 20) to complete the multi-sport, multi-distance challenge.
Competitors can choose from six distances corresponding to different routes in Alaska. Distances range from 125 miles–the distance from Anchorage to Seward–which equates to 1.4 miles per day up to 2,000 miles from Ketchikan to Deadhorse: the equivalent of 22.3 daily miles.
Distance choice depends both upon activity level and the activity itself; people can walk, run, fat tire bike, indoor bike, cross country ski or swim to cover the distance.
Although the race starts on Tuesday, participants have until the end of the day on Feb. 28, 2022 to enter. The race fee is $85 for an individual and $425 for the 2,000 mile five person relay. Participants log their miles weekly through the website Run Signup.
Race Across Alaska is a fundraiser for Alaska Trails. The nonprofit organization provides funding ideas and technical assistance for trail related projects and programs. The goal of Alaska Trails is to connect Alaska through trails; specifically by developing The Alaska Long Trail, which would run from Fairbanks to Seward.
For every participant, Race Across Alaska donates $10 to Alaska Trails, and last year raised close to $20,000 through donations and participation.
According to the Race Across Alaska website, the “official race cannon” will go off during a virtual kickoff on Zoom at 4:30 p.m.
More information about the race, including how to register and how to log miles, is available at the Race Across Alaska Website: https://www.raawc.com.