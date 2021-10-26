A wish list of about 80 building projects comes before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly on Thursday for public comment and review.
The list includes proposals for new borough facilities, school renovations, investment in parks, new technology infrastructure, trails improvements and more.
Borough leaders are about halfway through an update of the Capital Improvement Program, which outlines 10 years worth of public construction projects, and are now selecting which projects move forward to be scored. The process culminates in a final vote in March.
The list of projects can be viewed at bit.ly/3EnpUVQ.
“Should we build a new recycling facility? Should we do a renovation to the kitchen at the Carlson Center?” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward. “Now is the time when folks should provide comments on: ‘Are these the projects that we want?’”
Nominations closed in September, and the mayor’s office culled 99 proposals down to a list of about 80 feasible projects for the assembly to select from. Once the projects are scored, leaders will decide which ones to add to the Capital Improvement Program. In the past, weight was given to projects based on safety, code compliance, the condition of the current facility, funding and environmental concerns.
Many of the projects in Resolution 2021-32, a collaboration between Ward and the assembly finance committee, are already in the CIP but in the outer years and are being reassessed. Some projects are new.
The most expensive project is the North Star Athletics Complex, estimated to cost $100 million.
“The project would expand the Big Dipper complex in a multi-year phased development that addresses the critical needs including a new pool, indoor field sports to include but not be limited to pickleball, indoor play area, skate park, party space, concession space, physical therapy, childcare, etc.,” a project description reads.
Borough leaders are also considering an $18.7 million Chena Heritage Multi-Purpose Center, a 20,000-plus square foot building to replace the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts at the Pioneer Park, and a $20 million Public Works Department Centralized Facility, which would free up the Marika Road facility for other borough departments, according to the project description.
A $12 million annex is proposed at the Juanita Helms Administration Center.
At least 11 of about 30 public schools maintained by the borough are proposed for upgrades or renovations including Crawford Elementary School, North Pole Middle School and Lathrop High School.
A $4 million replacement of the warming hut at the Birch Hill Recreation Area is proposed. A new $2.5 million access point and parking lot on Plack Road entering the Chena Lake Recreation Area is proposed along with $2.4 million in improvements on the other side of the borough along the Equinox trail.
There is also a proposal for a $1.2 million restoration of the Harding Railroad Car at Pioneer Park. A million dollars is proposed to be spent on an indoor playground at the Carlson Center, and $1.6 million is proposed to be spent on renovations at the North Pole High School hockey rink.
A climbing wall, zip line or slide at Hamme Pool is proposed for $500,000. A half a million is also proposed to be spent on welcome signs and restrooms at the border of the borough along the Richardson and Parks highways.
Another proposal shows an emergency exit at the Noel Wien Public Library would cost about $300,000.
Some of the projects that were rejected included turning Lacey Street into a series of small parks, building an enclosure around the antique carousel at Pioneer Park and constructing a roller rink, according to Ward.
The mayor is hoping the final Capital Improvement Program results in some investment at Pioneer Park.
The list of projects includes tens of millions worth Pioneer Park projects, including a new $6.7 million maintenance shop and office building; $4 million worth of utility upgrades; $3.5 million for new playground equipment; $3.5 million on new bridges, or trestles, for the Crooked Creek Whiskey Island Railroad that encircles the park; $350,000 worth of improvements at the Pioneer Park Chena River boat launch; and $500,000 for a pavilion or viewing platform “in the general location of the old train depot,” according to the project description.
Repairs of about $200,000 are recommended for Cabin No. 36 and another $1 million is requested to “to work on various small buildings and historic cabins” to include repairs on foundations, roofs, electrical, plumbing and “general safety improvements.”
Ward said Pioneer Park is falling into neglect.
“There needs to be some investment in order for us to keep that park for the next generation,” he said.