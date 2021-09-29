Assault
- Hunter Chancey, 25, of Fairbanks, was arrested Sept. 27 on charges of first-degree assault, third-degree domestic violence assault and fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a man strangling and arguing with his girlfriend at an apartment complex on University Avenue, charging documents stated. At the scene, a woman told officers that Chancey broke down the bathroom door in an attempt to access his handgun and put her in a chokehold after she attempted to hide, according to charging documents. The woman told officers that she lost consciousness during the incident, according to charging documents.
- Daniel Bradley, 41, of Marcellus, NY, was arrested Sept. 25 on two counts of fourth-degree assault after Fairbanks Police responded to a disturbance at Batter and Crumb bakery, charging documents stated. A woman reported that Bradley was shouting, swearing and “being extremely angry” at the service window, according to charging documents. While the woman was on the phone with police, she reported that Bradley walked into an adjacent parking lot and pointed a gun in the direction of her and her son, charging documents said. Officers were unable to locate a firearm on Bradley but found a handheld exercise device that appeared consistent to the woman’s description of the firearm, according to charging documents.
DUI
- Javier Ariel Zatarain, 29, of Tuscan, AZ, was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of driving under the influence after Fairbanks Police pulled over a vehicle for speeding and failing to maintain lane alignment on the Mitchell Expressway, charging documents stated. At the scene, the officer reportedly smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and reported that Zatarain allegedly had slurred speech and watery eyes, according to charging documents. Zatarain’s BAC registered .132, charging documents said.
- Christy Denice Pena, 49, of Fairbanks, was arrested July 12 on a charge of driving under the influence after Fairbanks Police responded to a requested welfare check at McDonalds on Bentley Avenue, charging documents stated. At the scene, officers reportedly located Pena asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle, according to charging documents. She allegedly failed the field sobriety test and had trouble responding to questions, charging documents said. Her blood was sent to the State of Alaska Crime Lab for drug toxicology.
Theft
- Kayleigh Marie Monzulla, 33, of North Pole, was arrested Sept. 27 on a charge of second-degree theft after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of repeated theft at Walmart, charging documents stated. At the scene, the loss prevention manager reported that Monzulla completed 15 fraudulent transactions between July 10 and Sept. 1, resulting in $1,314.85 worth of stolen merchandise from Walmart, according to charging documents.
- Darion Elishawahn Thomas, 32, of Fairbanks, was arrested Sept. 21 on a charge of second-degree theft after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of theft at Walmart, charging documents stated. At the scene, the loss prevention manager reported that Thomas allegedly removed a boom box from its packaging and exited the store without paying, according to charging documents. Thomas was on probation for second-degree theft when the alleged incident occurred, charging documents said. The merchandise was valued at $299.00.